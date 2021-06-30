Dozens die as record-breaking heatwave sweeps through Canada

Police in the Vancouver area have responded to more than 130 sudden deaths since Friday. Most were elderly or had underlying health conditions, with the heat often a contributing factor.

Canada broke its temperature record for a third straight day on Tuesday, 29 June at 49.6C (121.3F) in Lytton, British Columbia.

The heat over western parts of Canada and the US has been caused by a dome of static high-pressure hot air stretching from California to the Arctic territories. Temperatures have been easing in coastal areas but there is little immediate respite for inland regions.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said the hottest week the province had ever experienced had led to “disastrous consequences for families and for communities”.

The number of heat-related fatalities is likely to rise as some areas say they have responded to sudden death incidents but have yet to collate the numbers.