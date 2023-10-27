Dr. Ikere Bassey Celebrates The Honorable Minister For Humanitarian Affairs On Her Birthday.

Dr. Ikere Bassey felicitates the Honorable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Betta Edu on her birthday today the 27th day of October stating that Dr. Edu is an independent baby as she was born a few weeks after Nigeria got their independence in the same month of October. He extends warm felicitations and passionate wishes to the esteemed Minister on this auspicious day of her birth stating that this significant day not only marks another year of her life but also celebrates her unwavering dedication to serving the most vulnerable, aged, poor, less privileged, IDPs, Refugees, widows, and even the orphans in our today’s society. Dr. Ikere acknowledges the Minister’s tireless/resolute efforts in implementing vital programs that have uplifted countless lives and have also brought succor and smiles to the faces of many Nigerians in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. In his words; “The Minister’s commitment to alleviating poverty, ensuring access to education most especially the IDPs/Refugees, providing essential social services, her philanthropic nature, as well as her passion for the vulnerable is highly commendable.” “Dr. Edu’s leadership prowess has brought about positive changes, offering Renewed Hope to those in need, she’s a beacon of compassion, an agent of Hope, and the actual change desired in the realm of Humanitarian Affairs. No one would have been better for that position than Dr. Betta Edu judging from her numerous humanitarian services right from her days as Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade to the pioneer Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency to Health Commissioner among other positions she has held impacting positively on the lives of millions.” Dr. Ikere wishes the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs a year filled with continued success, good health, God’s abundance of grace, uplifting, divine favor, and the strength to pursue her noble mission of making the world a better place for all. Happy Birthday Dr. Betta Edu, age gracefully and continue to as usual put smiles on the faces of the hopeless. I celebrate you on this auspicious day of your birth and will continue praying for you my Honorable Minister.

Related