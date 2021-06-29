DSS arrest suspected killers of UNILORIN student who was raped to death

Eight prime suspects linked to the murder and rape of Olajide Blessing, a 300-level agricultural science of the University of Ilorin have been arrested by the Department of State Services, Daily Trust reports.

Olajide’s death had sparked protests by many civil society organizations across the country who demanded justice. She was found with injuries all over her body at her Tanke residence, University road, Ilorin after allegedly being gagged and raped.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, 3 June, said Omowumi was found naked with her two hands tied to the back and mouth gagged on Tuesday, June 1.

“The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister came back from work at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 1, saying that she had tried severally to reach her on phone but couldn’t as the phone kept ringing. She came back from work to meet the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door. She then called some neighbors who helped to break open the door,” he stated.

“They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back, and her mouth gagged. She was met naked, bruises were noticed on her private part, her mouth was covered among others

“Also, a note said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, “Unilorin doesn’t forgive.” The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.” he added.