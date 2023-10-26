DSS Confirms Release Of Former EFCC Boss

By NAN 26 October 2023 | 7:41 am The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [FILES] EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. Photo: CORRUPTIONREPORTER The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, confirmed the release of Bawa in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. He said the former EFCC boss was released on Wednesday night but did not give details of the deal. “DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed, Bawa a few hours ago, today, Oct. 25,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former EFCC boss had been in the detention of the DSS since June 14 after his suspension by the Federal Government. NOW The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has called for the establishment of a Constitutional Court to handle electoral litigations within three months before swearing in of those elected. The forum in a communique issued by Chief Chris A. Akomas, also demanded an amendment of the Constitution to provide clear roles for Deputy… 18 mins ago Governor Mohammed Bago has offered the sum of N3.5 billion incentive to 1,000 youths as part of measures aimed at boosting agricultural development in the State. 27 mins ago The Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. 30 mins ago Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned till December 11 to further hear a suit between Anchorage Leisures Ltd and two others and Ecobank Nigeria Ltd concerning a disputed multi-billion naira debt owed the bank. The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/352/2023 resumed on Wednesday after the last hearing in July, 2023. Bode Olanipekun… 40 mins ago The Nigerian Senate has assured the Nigerian Army (NA) of total support in surmounting security challenges plaguing the country. 1 hour ago A pressure group, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD), has faulted the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) on the basis that it was in breach of due process. 3 hours ago The Senate yesterday considered two bills seeking to ban the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and deputy governors of the apex bank from participating in politics. 4 hours ago Human rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun, to direct Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to remit $34.2 billion to the federation account, being money received on behalf of the government from Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) between 2004 and 2021. 4 hours ago President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy following recommendations of the minister, Adegboyega Oyetola. 4 hours ago Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has advised religious leaders across the country to be wary of politicians with desperate ambitions.

