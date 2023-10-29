Edo 2024: I Will End PDP Governance In Edo, Says Ikhine

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant for the governorship election in Edo State, Gideon Ikhine, an engineer, yesterday, vowed to take power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governance in the state after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki. Ikhine spoke during a visit to the leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he formally informed the party of his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election. The politician, who hails from Edo Central Senatorial District, was a governorship aspirant in 2020 on the platform of the PDP, but stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the party’s primary election. He said that the APC in the state was getting bigger and stronger with the array of politicians defecting to the party from across other political parties, assuring that the chances of the APC winning the governorship election were brighter. Ikhine, who noted that he has the capacity to return the APC to government in the state, said the division among members of the Edo PDP has further boosted the opposition party’s chances to achieve success in the election. He said with the likes of Senator Adams Oshiomhole from Edo North Senatorial district and himself from the Central Senatorial District, the APC remains the party to beat. Ikhine said the Obaseki-led government has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state. “The peace we enjoy in APC, we are going to translate to victory in the forthcoming governorship election,” he noted.

Related