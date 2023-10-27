Education, Health Top Priority As Gov. Yusuf Transmits Over N357 Bn 2024 Appropriation

By Murtala Adewale, Kano 27 October 2023 | 3:50 pm Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has presented over N357 billion before the state house of assembly as a proposed appropriation for 2024. Kano State Governor, Abbas Kabiru Yusuf. Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has presented over N357 billion before the state house of assembly as a proposed appropriation for 2024. Tagged Budget of Restoration and Transformation, the Governor transmitted over N215 billion for Capital Expenditure while over N134 billion allocated for Recurrent Expenditure. By this appropriation, priority is placed on capital expenditure, which stood at 62 per cent while against 38 per cent allotted for Recurrent expenditure. The total size of the proposed appropriation for 2024 is higher than the N268 billion approved 2023 budget by over N82 billion variation. On sectorial allocation, Education has the lion share of N95 billion representing 29.9 per cent, next to Health N51.4 billion, while General administration got the sum of N45.1 billion. Similarly, N40.4 billion was proposed on Infrastructural development include Works and Housing, Water Resources has N13.4 billion, Security, Law and Justice N11 billion while N11 billion equally proposed on Agriculture. Governor Yusuf presented first budget proposal few weeks after signing N58 billion 2023 supplementary appropriation. 1 day ago A not-for-profit organisation, Nerdzfactory Foundation, has stated that women’s empowerment is a catalyst for any nation’s economic growth. The Managing Director of Nerdzfactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, said this during the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Programme held in Lagos. Olowojoba said the initiative, carried out in partnership, has empowered 500 women between the ages of 20 to… 1 day ago A grand homecoming it was. In an atmosphere that was electrifying, an unprecedented crowd of supporters on Thursday and Friday trooped out from the three local councils of Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West, where the home supporters unleashed their affection on their own, Leke Abejide, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for… 1 day ago Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu says the victory of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court is victory for democracy and rule of law in the country. 1 day ago Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf has presented over N357 billion before the state house of assembly as a proposed appropriation for 2024. 1 day ago The Oyo Government on Thursday handed over another 30 operational vehicles to security agencies so as to help them more in securing lives and properties in the state. 1 day ago The House is Representatives is considering a Bill aimed at establishing the Federal Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship in Bungudu, Zamfara state. 1 day ago The All Progressives Congress United States of America (APC USA) chapter has called on the opposition political parties to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the growth of the country. 1 day ago Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has called on developed countries to come to the rescue of African countries at the receiving end of the devastating effects of climate change. 1 day ago A former senator Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory in the 2023 election. Murray-Bruce made this call on Friday after the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals made by… 1 day ago A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory at the Supreme Court over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

