EFCC arraigns ex-banker over fraudulent N3.2m withdrawal from customer’s account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Amusa Aminat Odunmide, a former banker of a new generation bank, before Justice Uche Agomo of the federal high court in Ibadan.

According to The Cable, Odunmide was arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged forgery, defrauding, and stealing.



Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, 24 June, alleged that the defendant withdrew the sum of N3.2 million from a customer’s account and lodged the same in two other accounts from where she utilized the money.

“Luck ran out on the 30-year-old ex-staff of a new generation bank when the commission received a petition alleging fraudulent withdrawal of over N3 million from a customer’s account by the defendant,” the statement reads.

“One of the charges read: That you Aminat Odunmide ‘F’, between April 16, 2018, and July 6, 2018, in your position as a bank officer and in your responsibility as the account officer to Azeez Alao, in Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, fraudulently stole a total sum of two million, thirty-three thousand, three hundred and sixty naira (N2,033,360), being the money you stole directly from the personal account of the said Alao, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap C38 Laws of the Federal of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2007, when read along with section 1(1) (d) of the Failed Bank (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractice in Bank Cap F2 Laws of Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2007.”

The EFCC spokesman said the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, while Chidi Okoli, the prosecuting counsel, asked the court to fix a date for trial, while she is remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.