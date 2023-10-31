EFCC arraigns company MD for issuing fake cheques in Rivers

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Port Harcourt Zonal Command have arraigned Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob and his company, Jito Marine Support Limited over issuing fake cheques.

Jacob was brought before Justice S .H. Aprioku of the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, October 26.

In accordance with Section 1(1) (a) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap. DII, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1) (a) (i) of the same Act, he was arraigned on eight counts charge.

One of the count charges reads, “Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob and Jito Marine Support Limited (RC 933729), on or about the 25th day of January 2023, in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, issued to Water House Marine & Logistics Nigeria Limited, a Zenith Bank Cheque No. 00000842, which when presented for payment, was returned unpaid, as your said Account No. 1012845638 was unfunded”

Another count charge reads, “Theophilus Oluwasegun Jacob and Jito Marine Support Limited (RC 933729), on or about the 25th day of January 2023, in Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, issued to Water House Marine & Logistics Nigeria Limited, a Zenith Bank Cheque No. 00000837, which when presented for payment, was returned unpaid, as your said Account No. 1012845638 was unfunded”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, E .K. Bakam, prayed to the court for a trial date.

While the Counsel to the defendants, F .O. Omosigho did not oppose the prayers of the prosecution but prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him to prepare for trial.

However, Justice Aprioku granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be civil servants with the River State Government and not below grade level 14 and above and must be residents of Port Harcourt. The judge adjourned the case to December 7, and 8, for the commencement of trial.

Jacob’s trial started when the petitioner stated that the defendant, as the Managing Director of Jito Marine Support Limited, signed a written agreement with the petitioner to hire a Barge for ten days at an agreed rate of N260,000 per day.

He made a part payment and issued several post-dated cheques to the petitioner, which upon presentation were dishonoured.