EFCC arrests couple over alleged N935m ponzi scheme in lagos

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, 30 June.

According to the spokesman, the suspects, Emmanuel and Victoria Jaiyeoba, were arrested at their residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, are parents to Adewale Daniel, the marketing director of Wales Kingdom Capital Limited.

The suspects, in complicity with their son, who is still at large, operate a Ponzi scheme in the guise of forex trading to defraud their unsuspecting victims.

Investigation revealed that Emmanuel, who is a director in Wales Kingdom Capital, operates five bank accounts and had received a sum of N18, 397, 913. 67 before his arrest.

Further investigation also showed that the second suspect, Victoria, operates six bank accounts through which she received fraudulent transactions to the tune of N916, 607, 715. 48.

According to the statement, the suspects will soon be charged to court.