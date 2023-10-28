EFCC Arrests, Detains Emefiele After Regaining Freedom

By Matthew Ogune Abuja 28 October 2023 | 5:33 am The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS). Suspended governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank Godwin Emefiele (R) appears at the Federal Capital Territory High Court. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP) The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS). Emefiele is reportedly undergoing interrogation at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja after he was picked up by operatives on Thursday night, after the secret police released him from their detention.Sources said the anti-graft agency is probing Emefiele over alleged impropriety and compromise during his tenure as the head of the apex bank. “Yes, Emefiele is currently in our custody, he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him. He’s currently being interrogated at the Headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor,” an EFCC source said. The source added that from the look of things, fresh charges may be filed against the former CBN Governor by the EFCC following a plethora of allegations levelled against him. Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu in June and was picked up by the DSS after which he was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on illegal possession of firearms at a Federal High Court in Lagos and was granted bail in the sum of N20m. The two-count charge was later struck out while a fresh 20-count charge bordering on fraudulent procurement and conspiracy were brought against him. 10 mins ago The Kwara Government has felicitated 36 brides who were joined to their grooms at the Awon mass wedding festival in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara 22 mins ago Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said about N6 billion had been set aside to pay gratuities to about 5,500 retired civil servants in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Kano. NAN recalls that the governor, on assumption of… 44 mins ago African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development have voted $1billion to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria 57 mins ago The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday upheld the election of George Olawande Adegeye, the representative for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency in the House of Representatives. This affirmation follows the dismissal of petitions challenging his victory in the February 25 election. The petitioners are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance… 1 hour ago …Chairman, 11 other members to resume Nov. 30 President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, subject to the confirmation of the Senate. He also appointed 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.… 1 hour ago Supreme Court now has lowest number of justices in history, says CJN A retiring Justice of the Supreme Court, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, opened the Pandora box on Friday with his brutal criticism of the “absolute powers” of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), when he faulted the composition of the panel that gave the… 2 hours ago An outgoing justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, has hit out at the way the presidential election appeal panel was set up, saying it is dangerous for democracy in Nigeria. 2 hours ago The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested and detained the embattled ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after he regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS). 2 hours ago The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has said the anti-narcotics body will deploy personnel in all the 774 local councils of the country in 2024 .. 3 hours ago The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed that all personnel and their families be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under the Cantonment Medical Reception Station..

Related