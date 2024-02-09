EFCC declares Godwin Emefiele’s wife, three others wanted for money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and three others, wanted for money laundering.

Mrs Emefiele, Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, were declared wanted Friday night for allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit.obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Emefiele who was sacked from office by President Bola Tinubu for financial and terrorism crimes was recently ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja to present himself in court to explain the circumstances surrounding the $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

In a short ruling delivered byJustice Inyang Ekwo, the judge said he was giving Emefiele another opportunity to appear in court in person or be issued a warrant for his arrest.

