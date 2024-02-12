EFCC opens case against former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele over $6.2m procurement fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opened a case against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in a procurement fraud trial at the FCT High Court on Monday, February 12.

He faces amended charges, now totaling 20 counts, including criminal conspiracy, conferring undue advantage, breach of trust, and others, which he had denied during his previous court appearance.

The EFCC‘s first witness, Onyeka Ogbu, a deputy director in CBN branch operations, testified that $6,200,000 was earmarked for international election observers, detailing the process of payment approval within the CBN.

Among the amended charges, the EFCC alleges that he forged a document related to presidential directives on foreign election observer missions and connived with another individual to obtain $6.2 million from the CBN under false pretenses.

The agency also alleges that Emefiele, along with an accomplice, awarded a contract for the renovation of the CBN Governor’s lodge to a company in which they were directors and majority shareholders, contravening various sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and the penal code.

This trial follows earlier charges filed against Emefiele, Sa’adatu Yaro, and a company, April 1616 Investment Limited, allegedly owned by Yaro, related to the breach of the Procurement Act in the purchase of vehicles.

However, the defense counsel, led by Matthew Burkaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the prosecution’s request for an adjournment, preferring to proceed with the trial once all necessary documents were available for cross-examination.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the trial until Tuesday to allow for further proceedings.