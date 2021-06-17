EFCC will prosecute Orji Uzor Kalu afresh – Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will prosecute Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State and sitting Senator, all over again, Abdularasheed Bawa, the chairman of the commission has said.

Bawa who had earlier revealed that he had been receiving death threats since he assumed office said he will not be distracted but remain determined to prosecute the many pending cases under trial.

Bawa, according to Channels TV, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists during the weekly ministerial chat at the State House in Abuja.

Given that he had spent 100 years in office, he gave insights into some cases the commission was handling.

The EFCC boss had on Tuesday said a certain female minister of had laundered $37m into the real estate sector. Clarifying his comments, he said that he was simply making reference to an old case involving a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Madueke.

The EFCC Chairman further disclosed that since his first 100 days in office, the agency has been working on a number of proactive strategies including a special control unit against money laundering, established particularly to address non-designated financial institutions including car dealers, real estate, jewellery dealers, among others.

Bawa expressed optimism that if this unit pulls through, there will be a decline in corruption across the country.

One of the greatest challenges faced by the EFCC, according to Bawa, is recovering the proceeds of crime that is laundered through real estate.

He backed up his claim with instances where billions are laundered into chioce properties in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Bawa noted that the agency is equally working towards the development of a biometric ownership database to address the money laundering through real estates.

As part of his accomplishment since assumption of office, Bawa said N6billion, $161million, £13,000 pounds, €1,730 among others, were part of recoveries made

He added that over 1500 internet fraudsters were apprehended between January to June 2021, noting that 800 of the cases are being filed in court.

