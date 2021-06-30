“How to cure BED-WETTING Naturally,” begins a message posted on Facebook in Nigeria in March 2021. It claims a mixture of egg, black seed oil and milk is a “very effective” cure for bedwetting in adults. “When we say cure for bed-wetting, we are only referring to bed-wetting in adults or grown up people and not kids. It’s very necessary […]

The post Egg, black seed oil and milk stops bedwetting in adults? No scientific evidence appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

