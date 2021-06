Onsi Sawiris, the patriarch of a family of billionaire businessmen who launched a group of multinational companies under the Orascom umbrella, has died at the age of 90. His death in the Egyptian resort city of El Gouna was announced Tuesday by the Sawiris family who didn’t give a cause. He was born in 1930 […]

