Egyptian billionaire , Onsi Sawiris dies at 90

Onsi Sawiris, the patriarch of a family of billionaire businessmen who launched a group of multinational companies under the Orascom umbrella, died on Tuesday, 29 June, at the age of 90.

Chairman of the Coptic Christian General Authority, Sherif Doss, announced the death of the Egyptian billionaire, who was the father of three tycoons Naguib, Nassef, and Samih.

Born in 1930, Sawiris was raised in Sohag, Upper Egypt. The son of a lawyer, Sawiris received an engineering degree from Cairo University and started his construction firm in 1950. In 1976, he established the Orascom General Contracting and Trade Company, which later became Orascom Construction Industries.

His conglomerate is one of the country’s largest contractors for building roads and waterways. It was expanded in the 1980s and 1990s by working in tourism, hotels, computer and mobile phone services.

Onsi Sawiris is the father of famous Egyptian businessmen Naguib, Nassef, and Samih. According to Forbes, Onsi Sawiris’s net wealth is estimated at 993.8 million U.S. dollars while his son Nassef is Egypt’s richest person with 7.1 billion U.S. dollars fortune.

Sawiris was also a philanthropist, establishing a foundation for social development, as well as a scholarship program that enabled talented Egyptian students to study abroad while committing to working in the North African country after graduation.

Sawiris is survived by his wife Yousriya, three sons and 13 grandchildren.

