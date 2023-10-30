Eko Bridge Repairs: FG To Import Equipment Worth €1.2m

By Guardian Editor 30 October 2023 | 5:05 am Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2m to effectively rehabilitate works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State. Umahi disclosed this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges areas of the state alongside some directors and contractors. In… Pic.9 From left: Controller of Works, Federal Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha; Minister Works, Mr David Umahi and Director, Federal Highway, Southwest, Mr Adedamola Kuti during the inspection of Lagos Ibadan Expressway by the Minister on Sunday (29/10/23)27729/Oladapo Kayode/JMH/NAN Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said the government needs to import construction equipment worth €1.2m to effectively rehabilitate works on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State. Umahi disclosed this during a working visit to Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges areas of the state alongside some directors and contractors. In a statement by Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Clement Ezeorah, yesterday, the minister said the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened for proper repair, hence the need to import the equipment. Umahi said: “Due to the technicality of the job on Eko Bridge, where the bridge deck would be open, equipment worth €1.2 million would be imported into the country to be used in maintaining the aspect of the bridge.” The former Ebonyi governor added: “Eko Bridge suffers two problems – lack of maintenance, and heating up of the bearings. There are lots of air gaps, but the last administration did very well and did wonderful work. Work is ongoing; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment on the site. 