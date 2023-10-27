Election Is Over, Let Us Build A Coalition To Retire Sir-Tight Politicians In 2027, Says Fadojoe

Comrade Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, aka Fadojoe, who was the former Presidential aspirant under Labour Party, has called on Nigerians interested in building a new nation to wake up to the reality that it takes a united people to rescue the country from sit-tight politicians. According to him, the old generation of politicians have destroyed and are still destroying everything that remained, yet, not ready to surrender power willingly. Speaking from his base in the United States of America (USA), he stated that from the on-set of the election, he clearly predicted that it was a white elephant project that was not going anywhere. “Here we are today, affirming my earlier submission and predictions made clear a day after the election. “Since this administration came in to office, the life of an ordinary citizen has been turned apart. More impoverishment, more hardship, more suffering, more agony and deeper crashing. “A government that started with disrupting the nation with sudden announcement of subsidy removal and up till now, the nation has not remained the same again. “I believe in the legitimacy of the President but this government that promised renewed hope has failed Nigeria (as a country) and still fails Nigerians.” The activist again lamented the deteriorating state of the country as, “things are getting worse by the day due to the unfavourable policies of this government that made no plan and no positive implementation. Our nation has been a country of hell, and people can’t even afford one square meal per day. “Our economy is in a totally shamble. Our naira is on a free fall every day. Insecurity all over the nation, especially in the northern part of Nigeria. Our Educational system is degraded to zero, food is out of reach of ordinary citizens and at worst a government that is insensitive to the cry of the nation where the government is borrowing to loot and to lavish. “A government that in the midst of poverty and still borrowing, yet its National Assembly gifting themselves official car each worth N160million after their initial N70 billion dashing themselves money from the nation treasury, even when Nigerian workers still earn less than $50/per month. “A government that announced student loans for Youths only to slam them with 400% school fees hike. A government with no plan and policies for children, elderly and people with disabilities.” Proffering solutions, the 2023 Labour Party presidential aspirant said, “we must come together and start building a coalition to bring Nigerian together under one big umbrella and not all these divisions in our political parties and process “We must put this government on its toes to make policies that can impact Nigerian positively. People are suffering, people are hurting, people are hopeless, people are dejected, people are dying every day in our nation due to poverty, hunger, insecurity and others. “We do not have any other nation to go to, we must come together to fight for this one we have. This government must seek help where it is needed help and not just make it a party affair, but go outside its party to seek help if need be. “This government must thoroughly think through their policies before unfolding them to Nigerian and before implementing them as well. “I want our nation to succeed and that success can only happen if we all put hands on deck. I mean both the government (in power) and formidable opposition, to check-make excesses of this government and to start putting our heads together for a formidable alternative ahead of 2027. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he concluded.

Related