Eligible InTuxedo

By Maria Diamond 28 October 2023 | 4:47 am Every man should have a tuxedo, but that man who knows his moves to high society events definitely has collections of tuxedos in his wardrobe. This is because a tuxedo is that one outfit that men cannot go wrong with especially when you're in doubt of what to wear to either a high profile dinner that requires formality in an informal ambience or even wedding ceremonies – usually grooms and their men always look stunning in tuxedo. Tuxedo is a semi-formal jacket distinguished by satin or grosgrain facings on the jacket's lapels and buttons and a similar stripe along the outseam of the trousers. Although originated from the United States around 1888 and named after Tuxedo Park, a Hudson Valley enclave for New York's social elite where it was often seen in its early years, designers of different backgrounds and societies have domesticated the jacket with desired choice of fabrics. Meanwhile, it is imperative to note that there is a visible difference between tuxedo and suit – this difference is what makes a tuxedo a semi-formal outfit while a suit is a corporate setting outfit. Tuxedo vs Suits . Tuxedos have satin lapels, which depending on the designer's style can be a different shade while suits' lapels are made of the same fabric. . Tuxedos have satin fabric covered buttons while suits have the regular suit buttons. . Tuxedo is worn with a bow tie while suit is worn with a tie.

