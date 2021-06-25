EndSARS: Lagos judicial panel offers N10m compensation to family of Kolade Johnson, a stray bullet victim

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted to investigate cases of police brutality has awarded the sum of N10 million to the family of late Kolade Johnson.

Doris Okuwobi, the chairman of the panel, announced the compensation at the sitting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The compensation was received by the mother of the deceased.

The late Johnson was a victim of brutality.

The unfortunate incident happened when police officers from the command raided the Onipetesi area in Lagos. The victim was hit by a stray bullet while he was watching an English Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester United on March 31, 2019.

Johnson’s death sparked public outcry, with his name trending on all social media platforms.

Soon after his death, the Lagos Police Command identified Ogunyemi Olalekan, a police inspector, and Godwin Orji, a sergeant, as the officers involved in the shooting.

The Cable reports that following an orderly trial, Olalekan was dismissed from the force after he was found guilty, while Orji was acquitted.

At the sitting on Friday, thirteen petitioners, including Johnson’s family — were compensated with a total of N83 million.

The judicial panel, an aftermath of the nationwide #EndSARS protest that rocked the country, was set up across the 36 states and the FCT. So, far, hundreds of victimes of police brutaloty and their families have lodged cases.