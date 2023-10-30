Energy Challenges Undermining Nigeria’s Devt, Tinubu Admits

• Says Supreme Court has ended distractions from political opponents • Germany’s visiting Chancellor, Scholz looking to Nigeria for natural gas • Supreme Court verdict: LP alerts Nigerians to alleged trumped-up charges against its leaders President Bola Tinubu yesterday, described Nigeria as a crawling country in the committee of thriving economies, especially in terms of development indices relating to green energy and the environment. He however assured that while on the saddle as President of the most populous African nation, he is determined to change the narrative and bring about transformation in the country. Tinubu, who played host to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the Presidential Villa Abuja, also used the forum to comment on the Supreme Court judgment affirming his election as president, saying the court verdict has put paid to needless distraction from his political opponents. “I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs of both the world and Europe in particular. Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country,” Tinubu told the visiting German Chancellor. Welcoming the delegation, Tinubu said: “It is a joy to see you here. It was just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise. The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy. “In our last tête-à-tête, you made a promise that you will be visiting Nigeria and thank you and your delegation for keeping that promise. It is an honor for me to see you here.” He said the business community in Nigeria is not averse to forging partnership with Germany, being one of the largest economies in Europe. He reminded Scholz that Nigeria was also the largest economy in Africa, which is equally blessed with a good environment, time of weather and mineral resources. “Our hydrocarbon industry is still fledging environmentally while we are moving towards the transition energy source. “You are very welcome with your delegation to partner with us in terms of education, power, mineral resources and all the other opportunities. We have gone a long way to bring about the security of our people. “You will have noticed, I don’t need to go about the various problems happening in the Sahel region of Africa. You’ve seen and noticed the coup in Guinea and recently in Niger republic. “We had people diplomatically managing the situation. The need for you to help in that aspect of security will be emphasised and we will continue to require your knowledge. We thank you for the past contributions, particularly police, law enforcement training. We need more help”. The German Chancellor, Scholz on his part, said Germany remains committed to democracy and the rule of law. He noted that it was important for nations to make this a lifestyle, adding that it is good for a better future for our people. “I’m very happy that we can work on this discussion, even on the question on how we can continue to support you in doing the best and having this insecurity questions in your country as well. “We will go into the details later, but I can assure you that we will continue our support and our cooperation also in this field. One of the main aspects for cooperation will be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of your country. “As you already said, there are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil, which is traditionally linked to your country, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment.” The German leader began his two-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday and will hold talks with government officials and players in the private sector during his stay in Africa’s biggest economy. On his arrival, Scholz was received by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, alongside another top Nigerian government official. The two-day visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria. Scholz will proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organised by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce. While in Lagos, he will interface with representatives of Nigerian civil society as well as with Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs. Along with the delegation, Scholz will take part in a tour of the city to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by a megacity such as Lagos. Earlier, details emerged that Germany is eyeing the possibility of importing natural gas from Nigeria, according to comments Scholz made in an interview with a newspaper. It is the German leader’s first visit to Nigeria since the inauguration of President Tinubu in May. “Nigeria has the biggest gas supply in Africa. German companies are interested in gas deliveries from Nigeria and look forward to cooperation with Nigerian gas companies,” he disclosed. Scholz also said that Germany saw Nigeria as “a key partner for us in Africa, politically and economically.” The German chancellor added that he was “eager to discover the country and strengthen and deepen our partnership,” mentioning economic cooperation, investments, global issues, migration and security. Scholz said Germany was also looking into “joint initiatives to ramp up the hydrogen market,” with hydrogen set to play an important role in the future. Germany currently imports large quantities of crude oil from Nigeria, but no gas. “Germany has a considerable demand for natural gas and, going forward, hydrogen to fuel its economy and energy transition. Concrete amounts should be agreed on in negotiations between Nigerian gas producers and German gas traders,” Scholz added, pointing out that Nigeria was Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with direct German investments in Nigeria amounting to €150 million ($158 million) in 2021. He said there was potential for greater cooperation and investment in several areas, from “infrastructure and energy to agriculture business, mineral resources, information and communication technologies, transport and logistics, and beyond.” Following the visit to Nigeria, Scholz is to travel on to Ghana. Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) has raised concerns that some key leaders of the opposition party have been allegedly earmarked for vilification and persecution over trumped up charges. A statement on Sunday by the party’s publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, titled: ‘Supreme Court Judgment: Persecution of our leaders begins with APC submitting a petition to the Nigerian Bar Association against our leaders,’ the party reminded Nigerians about an earlier statement on Thursday, that some key leaders had been earmarked for vilification and persecution. “In that statement, we alleged that the planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of our leaders will be enforced using security agencies and all other government institutions.” The statement indicated that the LP leadership was confronted with a petition submitted by the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, a unit under the Nigerian Bar Association against their national chairman, Julius Abure and the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Council, Kenneth Okonkwo. “In the statement making the round, the APC scribe revealed that they have acted by submitting a petition to the NBA for the purpose of requesting disciplinary action against Abure and Okonkwo for their comments against the Supreme Court judgment, which he said was negative and unacceptable. “The Labour Party views this action by the APC, less than three days after the Supreme Court judgment, as a confirmation of what we have been told on a good authority that our leadership will be subjected to persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment. “We made bold to say that every court judgment, especially on political matters is subject to criticism and administrative review. That all authorities in Nigeria, including the Constitution, derived their strength and authority from the people. Therefore, all authority in Nigeria is subject to public opinion and oversight. “We also call on every democratic front in Nigeria to rise up against this ugly and unfortunate development, and work towards protecting public opinion and human rights in Nigeria before they are fully compromised.”

