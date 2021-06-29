England defeats Germany 2-0 to earn a spot in Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England has reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June.

A 75-minute breakthrough came courtesy of an across-goal pass by Luke Shaw to Sterling, who knocked it in to give England the lead. Sterling had also scored winning goals for England in their Group D games against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

The round of 16 finally saw England net more than once at Euro 2020, and for Harry Kane to shed the pressure on his shoulders by finally scoring. The striker headed in Jack Grealish”s cross in the 86th minute to give England only its second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship.

The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro 1996 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in a shootout at Wembley.

According to The Week, for manager Gareth Southgate, the win is both a relief and vindication of memories of his missed penalty against Germany in a 1996 Euro semifinal, which would have still been fresh. This was England’s first victory against Germany in a knockout round at a major tournament since 1966.

Conversely, this was Germany’s first-ever loss in the round of 16 at a major tournament.

England is now set to face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

