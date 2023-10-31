Ethiopia to host 2023 African economic conference

The 2023 African Economic Conference being jointly hosted by the African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the United Nations Development Programme has been scheduled to hold between November 16 and 18, 2023, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event, which would take a hybrid format at the UN Conference Centre, is expected to bring African ministers, UN partners, development experts and private sector players together to discuss challenges and opportunities for boosting green and sustainable industrialisation in Africa.

Organizers of the Conference have said that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the weaknesses of African industries and their dependence on foreign manufacturers, especially for medicines and medical supplies.

The pandemic also highlighted Africa’s limited integration into global supply chains.

However, the conference would explore options like integrating into value chains, financing green businesses, public-private partnerships and expanding internal markets to increase self-reliance on basic goods and services.

Some young researchers are expected to present solution-oriented research to policymakers at the conference.

Since 2006, the forum has facilitated expert dialogues and knowledge sharing on emerging economic issues in Africa.

Previous meetings stressed adapting international policies and building local capacity to better respond to Africa’s needs.

The 2023 conference, with the theme, ‘Imperatives for sustainable industrial development in Africa,’ would focus strategies to boost sustainable industrialization in the continent.