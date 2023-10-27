European Study Fair Not Encouraging Nigerian Students To ‘Japa’ Abroad, Says EU Envoy

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuella Isopi, has urged Nigerian students to leverage on the functional education system in Europe to develop skills needed to be successful in life. Besides, Isopi explained that enabling academic opportunity for Nigerians in the Europe was part of EU Global Gateways, a renew corporate strategy with partner countries. The EU envoy made the clarification on Thursday at the opening of Study in Europe Fair, organized by European Union (EU), in collaboration with member countries in Kano. She explained that education in Europe is an investment for Nigerian students to develop their skills and connect to global opportunities. She however reminded that the fair was not an invitation for mass exodus abroad. The EU envoy emphasized that more than 800 Nigeria students have benefited from EU Erasmus scholarship since 2014, adding that not less than 135 Nigerians were equally awarded such opportunity to pursue their master degrees in Europe this year. “So, education is an investment for the future, not for your future as individuals, but also for the future of your country. Education in Europe should not only help you develop the skills you need to be successful in life, but also have your country to develop its human capital, which is fundamental for its development. “This initiative today is not an encouragement to Japa but an opportunity to develop and use the skills you will develop in Europe to the benefit of your society and the benefit of your country.” She further said: “This event is about connecting people through education opportunities for young Nigerians who study in Europe, but also through cooperation and opportunities between universities and higher education institutions of Europe and Nigeria. A total of 23 European partners, 18 among which are European higher education institutions and five national education services are with us today in Kano to present the offer to Nigerian students and to engage with education institutions in Kano and northern Nigeria. “They come from eight European Union Member States, five from Spain, six from France, four from Ireland, one from the Netherlands, one from Belgium, one from Finland, three from Hungary and two from Bulgaria.” In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsslam Gwarzo, said that no fewer than one million out-of-school children are roaming the Streets of Kano, pointing out that the state government is doing everything possible to get them back to school. He expressed readiness of the state government to partner with EU in addressing the challenges. According to him, the state government is constricting 75 new junior secondary schools in addition to 55 senior secondary schools across the state as part of the efforts to address the problem of out of school children.

