Ex-Deputy Governors Urges Establishment Of Constitutional Courts For Speedy Settlement Of Electoral Cases

The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has called for the establishment of a Constitutional Court to handle electoral litigations within three months before swearing in of those elected. The forum in a communique issued by Chief Chris A. Akomas, also demanded an amendment of the Constitution to provide clear roles for Deputy Governors in the country. The forum which held their Annual National Conference and Summit in Abuja between Monday, 23rd and Tuesday, 24th October, 2023 insist that Deputy Governors should be accorded their dues having vied on joint tickets with their Governors. It was also resolve at the parley graced by the former President Goodluck Jonathan that Governors should engage their Deputies through effective delegation to utilise their skills, knowledge and competences for good governance of their respective states. Among others, it was resolved that Governors should endeavour to maintain a healthy working relationship with their Deputies to enhance good governance; They called on Governors and their Deputies to engage in seamless pursuit of their governance agenda as a team for the sustenance of unity and political inclusiveness. "That social engineering is imperative for effective social change to, address the crisis in the current standard of living; and that serving Deputy Governors should duly accord their Governors due respect in the course of governance." Participants, at the Conference which was chaired by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice includes Senator George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Alhaji Abdullahi mar Ganduje. They includes Governors Forum (NGF), His Excellency, Chairman, the Executive Governor of Kwara State and Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; former Deputy Governors, including the academia and members of the third realm.

