South West

Ex-Napoli star tips “reborn” Osimhen to score over 20 league goals next season

adminBy 6 views
0
ex-napoli-star-tips-“reborn”-osimhen-to-score-over-20-league-goals-next-season

Victor Osimhen has been tipped to continue from where he stopped at the end of this past season and score over 20 league goals for Napoli in the fast-approaching 2021/22 season. Making this prediction was former Napoli midfielder, Salvatore Bagni, who believes the Nigerian striker will finally show his true talent and strength for the […]

The post Ex-Napoli star tips “reborn” Osimhen to score over 20 league goals next season appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Ethiopia downplays loss of Tigray capital to rebel forces

Previous article

Inkblot Women In Film questions rationale TAMPAN’s action against Iyabo Ojo

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

More in South West