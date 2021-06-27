Ex-Transcorp president, Ozigbo emerges PDP governorship candidate in Anambra

The immediate ex-president and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

According to Punch, Ozigbo secured 62 votes to emerge as the flagbearer of the party for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The nearest contender Obiora Okonkwo scored a total of 58 votes to place second in the primary.

The exercise which saw Ozigbo emerge as the flagbearer is backed by the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

The result of the election was announced by Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state and secretary of the party’s electoral committee.

Earlier, the Chris Uba-led faction had organized its primary election at the University of St. Paul, Awka, capital of the state.

Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator, was elected governorship candidate of the primary conducted by the Anambra PDP faction.

Uba is a former senator representing Anambra south senatorial zone.

Anambra PDP has been enmeshed in internal wrangling of late, leading to the emergence of two factions of the party.

Recently, a federal high court sitting in Abuja sacked the party’s executive council at the state and LGAs levels.

On June 9, the court dismissed three applications filed by the national office of the PDP and two others for a stay of judgment pending the determination of the appeal.