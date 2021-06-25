EXCLUSIVE: NDDC board list ready, Senate to get nomination letter today

A list containing names of candidates nominated to head the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is ready and has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, The Street Journal has reliably gathered.

A source familiar with the development said those on the list include:

Bernard Okumagba – Chairman

– Chairman Eddy Orubo – Managing Director

– Managing Director Effiong Okon Akwa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration

– Executive Director, Finance and Administration Dr. Pius Odubu – Executive Director, Project.

The President is expected to send the nomination list to the Senate for confirmation any moment from now.

This development comes following public outcry from Niger-Delta residents who have repeatedly called on the President to constitute a board for the NDDC so that activities can return to normal.

It would be recalled that in December 2019, Buhari had sent a list of 16 NDDC board nominees for Senate confirmation, out of which the lawmakers screened 15 of them.

The process, however, was put on hold following allegations of massive financial impropriety within the commission, a development that prompted the President to order a full-scale forensic audit since inception.

Since then, the NDDC has had three different Interim Management Committees (IMCs) comprising Joi Nuneh, Prof. Daniel Pondei, and Okon Akwa, who is the current sole administrator of the commission.

I will inaugurate new NDDC board after Forensic audit report – Buhari

Meanwhile, President Buhari, on Thursday, promised the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress that he would inaugurate the board of the NDDC as soon as he receives the commission’s forensic audit.

Buhari said this while receiving the National Executive of INC led by Prof. Benjamin Okaba.

‘‘A contentious issue that has been a subject of discourse among the Ijaw people of recent has been the need for the Niger Delta Development Commission to live up to its billing by delivering the required succour to the people of the region.

‘‘Based on the mismanagement that had previously bedevilled the NDDC, a forensic audit was set up and the result is expected by the end of July, 2021.

‘‘I want to assure you that as soon as the forensic audit report is submitted and accepted, the NDDC board will be inaugurated,” Garba Shehu, the Presidential spokesperson, quoted Mr. Buhari as saying.

Forensic report will be ready July – Akpabio

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed that the final report of the forensic audit of the NDDC will be ready by July 2021.

Senator Akpabio said this while fielding questions from journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Going by this, the Senate is expected to confirm the new NDDC board members between this time and the end of August, our sources have said.

The Minister said the completed report would be submitted to President Buhari for implementation.

Speaking on how far the audit has gone, Akpabio said:

“We have fast-tracked the process of constituting the board, but we insist that the most important thing is not just the development of the Niger Delta region but how to reposition NDDC to ensure optimal performance as against the practice in the past.

“So, the forensic audit of NDDC is on course and it is progressing very well and I am happy with the progress made so far.

“And I am very certain that by end of July which is just a month and a few weeks away from that the final result will be given to the president for implementation.

“And in terms of the composition of the board of the NDDC, that of course, we have fast-tracked the process and the National Assembly will soon get the list.

“But that is not as important as the forensic audit which we are finally given a deadline which is July, that it will end.’’

Akpabio expressed optimism that the new board would use the recommendations of the forensic audit to work and reposition the commission.