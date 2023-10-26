Failure To Collate Results On IREV Cannot Nullify Tinubu’s Election – Supreme Court

By James Agberebi 26 October 2023 | 10:36 am The Supreme Court has said the election of President Tinubu cannot be nullified because of failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electronic result electronically. In Thursday’s ruling, Justice Iyang Okoro agreed with the Tribunal court that iREV is not a collation centre. Justice Okoro stated that there is an elaborate arrangement… Supreme Court of nigeria The Supreme Court has said the election of President Tinubu cannot be nullified because of failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electronic result electronically. In Thursday’s ruling, Justice Iyang Okoro agreed with the Tribunal court that iREV is not a collation centre. Justice Okoro stated that there is an elaborate arrangement to ensure that copies of results are available. “The unavailability of the iREV cannot be a ground for the nullification of the election,” Justice Okoro said. “The failure to transmit results to iREV did not affect the results of the election. “The Electoral Act an election cannot be invalidated by provisions of this Act if it appears that the election was conducted substantially in line with the Act.” The Presidential Election Petition Court had ruled that the non-transmission of results electronically is not a basis to challenge an election. The PEPC in their September 6 judgement held that INEC is at discretion to choose the mode of collation and has the right to issue guidelines and manuals in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. 41 mins ago The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election. Tinubu’s election was challenged by his two major opponents – Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Atiku and Obi asked the court to declare each of them… 42 mins ago The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the appeal by former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking to nullify the February 25, presidential election of President Bola Tinubu. In the notice of appeal, Atiku had urged the apex court to dismiss and set aside the September 6, judgement… 47 mins ago The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to N4,189.96 in September 2023. This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for September 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja. The report said the September 2023 price represented a 1.81… 1 hour ago The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which ruled that Abuja/FCT should be treated as the 37th state in Nigeria for the purposes of calculating the two-thirds majority required for a presidential candidate to be declared the winner of an election. The verdict was delivered on… 1 hour ago The Supreme Court has said the election of President Tinubu cannot be nullified because of failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electronic result electronically. In Thursday’s ruling, Justice Iyang Okoro agreed with the Tribunal court that iREV is not a collation centre. Justice Okoro stated that there is an elaborate arrangement… 2 hours ago The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to introduce new evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court dismissed the application on Thursday while delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Atiku and the presidential candidate of the… 2 hours ago The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state. 2 hours ago The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna. Yayaha said following credible intelligence,… 3 hours ago The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state. The Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Kainuwa, stated this at a workshop on “Strengthening Routine Immunisation in Nigeria: Dissemination of Health Financing Report and… 4 hours ago The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has called for the establishment of a Constitutional Court to handle electoral litigations within three months before swearing in of those elected. The forum in a communique issued by Chief Chris A. Akomas, also demanded an amendment of the Constitution to provide clear roles for Deputy…

Related