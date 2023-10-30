Falomo Rotary Club Empowers Police Officers’ Wives

By Guardian Editor 30 October 2023 | 5:14 am Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with a N1.5m credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had, in 2022, given N1m to 20 beneficiaries to enhance their businesses.… President of the Rotary Club of Falomo, Mr Tolulope Ogundipe, (m) with some beneficiaries of the club’s micro-credit scheme to Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) members at the Police Barracks in Falomo-Ikoyi, Lagos State…recently Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with a N1.5m credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had, in 2022, given N1m to 20 beneficiaries to enhance their businesses. The scheme is administered by the Nigeria Police Force Micro-Finance Bank on behalf of the club. The beneficiaries are expected to pay back their N50,000 interest-free loan within a period. Speaking during the micro-credit scheme phase three to at the police barracks market in Falomo, Ikoyi-Lagos, the President of the Rotary Club of Falomo, Mr. Ote Enaibe, said the idea behind the scheme was to empower the wives of policemen to boost their livelihood. He said: “This is a N1.5m project, which will cater for 30 wives of policemen. It means that we give each beneficiary an interest-free loan of N50,000. We started this campaign two years ago.” So, this is the third time that we are continuing this lofty project. “Each time we do it, we double the beneficiaries and for this, we increase it by 150 per cent. The whole idea is to afford each woman (police officers' wives) the opportunity to increase their trade and commerce to have profit to take care of their homes." 