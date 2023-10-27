Fayemi Congratulates Tinubu On Supreme Court Victory

27 October 2023 | 11:23 am Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, stating that the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice. Fayemi stated that the victory has further validated… Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and current Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi at the meeting of the presidential aspirants of the ruling APC with President 4, 2022. Both men are in the race to succeed President Buhari. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, stating that the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice. Fayemi stated that the victory has further validated the win of President Tinubu at the polls, which was a testament to the faith Nigerians have in the APC and in the president’s ability to steer the ship of the state. ‘’In celebrating the President’s victory, we must also be mindful of the need to avoid triumphalism,’’ he said, while acknowledging the importance of running an inclusive government and urged President Tinubu to embrace the spirit of inclusivity by reaching out to his political competitors and fostering an atmosphere of unity. Fayemi argued that, in a democracy, the success of one political party should not necessarily be seen as a defeat for others but as an opportunity to work together for the greater good of the country. He therefore urged the appellants to embrace the President in the onerous task of governing Nigeria so as to avoid all distractions. “All hands must be on deck at this moment.” “As we move forward, it is essential that we prioritize the development, security, and prosperity of Nigeria above all else. I urge the President to use his victory as an opportunity to heal the divisions in our country and to build a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria for all,’’ he said. 41 mins ago Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, stating that the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice. Fayemi stated that the victory has further validated… 45 mins ago Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the historic verdict delivered by the Justice John Okoro-led seven-man panel of the Supreme Court. The verdict upholds President Tinubu as the authentic and rightful winner of the 2023 February 25th Presidential elections. This momentous decision from the apex court officially… 55 mins ago COMBATING Gender-based Violence (GBV) and placing it at the core of development agenda will help Nigeria meet the growth challenges of the 21st century, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has said. Citing a World Bank report that countries can only address the challenges with the full and equal participation of all male and female citizens, the… 1 hour ago Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by one of his praise singers, Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Rarara, a popular Hausa political singer, who is known to be a staunch follower of Buhari, said the immediate-past president left behind a very bad economy… 1 hour ago The Akwa Ibom State Government Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has sealed three banks for their alleged failure to remit outstanding tax liabilities of ₦228 million to the state government. 2 hours ago A joint environmental task force has stormed the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State to dislodge the illegal use of the environment. 2 hours ago Some members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) have revealed that only 10 million out of the 73 million Nigerian workers have enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). 2 hours ago Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Obioma Okafor-Ama, popularly known as Alagbon, who has been torn in the flesh of people of the Nise Community in the Awka South Local Government Area. 3 hours ago The House of Representatives has summoned singer Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, to appear before it over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. 3 hours ago The House of Representatives has responded to public criticism regarding its ever-expanding number of standing committees, which has now reached 134, even in the face of economic challenges affecting the country.

