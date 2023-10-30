Federal High Court Loses Judge

By NAN 30 October 2023 | 1:19 pm Justice Fatun Riman of a Federal High Court (FHC), Awka Division, has died. Justice Fatun Riman of a Federal High Court (FHC), Awka Division, has died. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Riman died in England on Saturday after a brief illness The Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, made the announcement in a statement released by the court’s Assistant Director of Information, Catherine Oby-Christopher, on Monday in Abuja. According to Tsoho, the late judge had been admitted to the Lister Hospital in England on September 8, 2023 before his demise. “Further burial information will be communicated later by his family,”the said. The CJ expressed deep sadness at the loss and prayed for the peaceful repose of Justice Riman’s soul. He also prayed for God to grant the deceased judge’s family the fortitude to bear the great loss. “The Federal High Court mourns Justice Riman who served diligently on the bench until his unfortunate passing. “He will be fondly remembered and missed by the court. “We will miss him more than words can express,” Justice Tsoho said. 40 mins ago Justice Fatun Riman of a Federal High Court (FHC), Awka Division, has died. 42 mins ago President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, expressed his unreserved faith and confidence in his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. President Tinubu, who spoke moments before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in the Council Chambers of the presidential Villa, Abuja, also set the ground rules for the meeting attendance. The President spoke… 48 mins ago The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, called for the Electoral Act to be amended for electronic voting and collation of results in Nigeria. Atiku made this call during a press conference in Abuja to address the October 26, 2023 verdict of the Supreme Court… 50 mins ago The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday, eliminated 22 terrorists in air strikes at their identified terrorists’ hideouts and enclaves in Born. 56 mins ago The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday dropped a hint that he will still contest for the presidency in future. Atiku said this during a press conference in Abuja where he addressed the October 26, 2023 verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed that President… 1 hour ago The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has condemned the arrest and detention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrashid Bawa, without charges or trial. 1 hour ago Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that Judges are no longer appointed based on merit and are now products of the interplay of politics and nepotism. Atiku made the claims on Monday, 30 October, at his world press conference on the Presidential Election Petition judgement.… 1 hour ago The ongoing Human Papilloma Virus) (HPV) vaccination in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), witnessed massive turnout of eligible girls who came out voluntarily to receive the jab. 1 hour ago Members of the Sokoto State Chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday joined their counterparts nationwide as they embarked on an indefinite strike, shutting down the State House of Assembly complex. 2 hours ago The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of 3 persons at Tse Gamber, Sengev Council Ward in Gwer-West Local Government Area (LGA) by suspected herders.

