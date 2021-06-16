FG, not governors should be blamed for lack of security – Masari tells Buhari

Just like his Rivers State counterpart, governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has equally pointed out to President Muhammadu Buhari that he is responsible for the security of lives and properties in Nigeria.

Masari faulted Buhari for attributing the security challenges in the country to the failure of states and local governments.

Last week Wednesday, Buhari had said during an interview on Arise TV that governors and local government chairmen were also voted into office to provide basic necessities to their electorates.

Buhari further directed Governors to tackle the insecurity challenges experienced in their states and stop running to Aso Rock every time.

Reacting to Buhari’s position, Masari said it was wrong for the President to blame states and local governments.

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens in all nooks and cranny of the country.

“In the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the issue of security is under the Exclusive List so it is the responsibility of the Federal Government and states can only complement and this is what we have always done and are still doing.

Based on provisions of the Constitution, the blame should go to the Federal Government for the general state of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier today, his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike had tackled Buhari for abandoning his constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of citizens to the governors.

He accussed the Buhari administration of lacking the strategy to restore peace across the country.

“Mr President, you’re the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You appoint Inspector General of Police (IG), you appoint the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Director of Department of State Service (DSS) and other heads of security. Which one do we appoint? How can people appointed by Mr. President be under me?” Wike asked.

