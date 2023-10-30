FG proposes N2.2trn supplementary budget for defence, wage awards, N35,000 conditional cash transfers

The Federal Government on Monday, October 30, approved a N2.18 trillion supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year to cover additional spending in defence, works as well as welfare packages.

The welfare packages include wage awards and conditional cash transfers agreed with the Organised Labour.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa, said the budget is to fund urgent issues, including national defence and security.

Bagudu said, “N605 billion for national defence and security is to sustain the gains made in security and to accelerate and these are funds that are needed by the security agencies before the year runs out.

“Equally a sum of N300 billion was provided to repair bridges including Eko and Third Mainland Bridges as well as construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of many roads nationwide before the return of the rainy season.

”Equally. the sum of N210 billion was provided for the payment of wage awards. In negotiation with the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Federal Government agreed to pay N35,000 each to about 1.5 million employees of the Federal Government and that amounts from September, October, November and December 2023.

“Also, N400 billion as cash transfer payments. You may recall that the Federal Government secured a $800 million loan from the World Bank to pay cash transfers of N25,000 to 15 million households. The $800 million is for two months, October and November. The President graciously approved that an additional month should be funded by the federal government and that is what this N100 billion is for.”

FEC also approved N200 billon for seed, agricultural input, supplies and agricultural implements and infrastructure to support the expansion of production while N100 billion was approved for the Federal Capital Territory for urgent and immediate capital expenditure infrastructure works.

A sum of N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo elections; N5.5 billion for the funding of the take-off of the student loans board which begins loan disbursement in January 2024.

The supplementary budget also includes N8 billion for the take-off grant of new ministries, and N200 billion for capital supplementation to deal with urgent requests made to the President from various parts of the country.