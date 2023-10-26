FG to automate foreign exchange transactions in bid to control speculation of naira

The Federal Government has announced plans to automate transactions in the entire foreign exchange market so as to close the wide arbitrage and punish naira speculators.

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, disclosed this recently in Abuja.

The Minister said all dealings in the forex market, from the official to the money changers where huge arbitrage has consistently occurred, would be thoroughly monitored and offenders fished out and punished.

This is as the naira weakened further against the dollar exchanging for N1,220 at the black market.

Edun also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu signed two executive orders last week.

“One of them is an executive order that allows forbearance for all the cash in the economy to come in and formally boost the money supply legally.

“There’s another executive order that allows domestic issuance of foreign currency issues so that it will allow incentive to provide that foreign exchange for whatever source,” he stated.

According to him, there is revamping of the foreign exchange market which will be unfolded as time goes.

He admitted that Nigeria’s foreign exchange market was not functioning effectively due to illiquidity and that the government was prepared to do everything required to change the status quo.

“Foreign exchange market will be simplified and reformed such that all legal and legitimate transactions will fall within the purview of the authorities and in the formal foreign exchange market. Anything outside that will be illegal, a criminal offence and will be punished,” he warned.

Earlier, President Tinubu had promised to clear the foreign exchange contracts backlog that discouraged investors’ confidence.

He assured that his administration would honour all future foreign exchange contracts.

“I assure you we have a line of sight to the foreign exchange we need to refloat this economy. And we will get it,” Tinubu said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had sold what it called forward contracts to several Nigerian businesses with the promise of dollars at an agreed price in future.

The banks opened Letters of Credit, LCs, on the back of the forward contracts which were then used to buy goods from foreign suppliers.