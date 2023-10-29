FG to import €1.2m worth of equipment for Eko Bridge maintenance – Works minister, Dave Umahi

Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, has indicated that equipment worth €1.2 million will be imported for the maintenance of Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The minister made the declaration during a working visit to the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu bridges in Lagos State, alongside some directors in the ministry and contractors, inspected the bridges on Saturday.

In a statement signed by Clement Ezeorah, an assistant director of information in.the ministry of works, it quoted the minister as saying that the deck on Eko Bridge would be opened to effect the maintenance, adding that the Second Mainland Bridge, suffered two notable problems.

It read, “Eko Bridge suffers two problems – lack of maintenance and the eating up of the bearings. There are lots of pair gaps, but the last administration did a very good and wonderful work.

“Work is ongoing; it will be completed in 2024 because we are pushing for increase in the number of workers and equipment to site.

“Without Eko Bridge, we will not have any truck coming into Lagos Island.’’

It also quoted Umahi as saying that the Third Mainland Bridge, built in two sections, required comprehensive maintenance particularly by the Federal Government.

The deflection on the bridge was caused by the lack of maintenance by successive administrations preceding that of President Muhammadu Buhari, it stated, adding that the facility, however, received attention by the state government since President Bola Tinubu became governor of Lagos State.

The Phase One of the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge was inaugurated by President Shehu Shagari in 1980 and completed by President Ibrahim Babangida in 1990.

It is the third bridge connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland. The two other bridges connecting the two parts are the Second Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge.

Lagos State was the financial capital of the country which had lots of national infrastructure that tremendously add to the country’s GDP and should not be neglected, the statement concluded.