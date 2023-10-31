Finance Ministers’ Meeting Seeks $30 Billion Boost For Water And Sanitation

By African Media Agency 31 October 2023 | 6:00 pm A woman washes her dishes with clean water that she drew from the water kiosk in Garissa County, Kenya.. @UNICEF NAIROBI, Kenya, 31 October 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Finance ministers from across Africa convened today to deliberate on political and institutional reforms that will help mobilize an additional $30 billion annually for water and sanitation. This is… A woman washes her dishes with clean water that she drew from the water kiosk in Garissa County, Kenya.. @UNICEF NAIROBI, Kenya, 31 October 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Finance ministers from across Africa convened today to deliberate on political and institutional reforms that will help mobilize an additional $30 billion annually for water and sanitation. This is as much about financing as it is about political will, participants heard. The virtual meeting was hosted by Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), UNICEF, and the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW). It gathered over 50 finance and sector ministers and development partners. Funding needs to be at least three times higher in Africa to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goal targets. However, this is far less than the $170 billion – nearly 5% of GDP – lost by sub-Saharan African each year due to inadequate water resources, contaminated water and poor sanitation. By mid-century, the economic toll from water-related climate impacts on African nations could reach $50 billion annually. Every dollar invested in climate-resilient water and sanitation in Africa yields a return of at least $7. A boy washes his face at a UNICEF-supported water point at Muuse Xuseen Hodooon School in Borama, Somaliland. @UNICEF Finance ministers discussed several specific approaches that can close the investment gap for water and sanitation: Increasing the national budget allocation for water and sanitation to 5% and 0.5%, respectively. Partnering with development banks to secure long-term finance that aligns with universal water and sanitation access goals. Ensuring that sufficient finance is available for universal access to safely managed sanitation – a key development indicator that significantly reduces the public health burden. Investing in climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure by tapping into climate finance. Reducing debt and ensuring African nations can access a fair share of Special Drawing Rights. The event organizers urged participants to mobilize political will and view investment in water and sanitation as a means to achieve economic growth, improve public health and reduce inequalities. “Today’s meeting serves as a reminder that the challenges in the water and sanitation sector are as much about financing as they are about political priorities,” said Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of SWA. It’s equally vital for governments to prioritize water and sanitation in their budgets and on their policy agendas. We’re glad to see so many finance ministers committing to lead the way.” Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Sanitation and Water for All. About The Africa Finance Ministers’ Meeting The Africa Finance Ministers’ Meeting gathers ministers of finance from around the region to discuss the political and institutional reforms required to make better use of existing financing. It also seeks to attract additional resources for the water and sanitation sector to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Other regional finance ministers' meetings will be held in Asia and Latin America in 2024. Media Contacts: Christine Luby Senior Media Advisor Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) [email protected] The post Finance Ministers' Meeting Seeks $30 Billion Boost for Water and Sanitation appeared first on African Media Agency. Egbetokun earned the confirmation following his giant strides in capacity building of officers, and operational decisions a few months after appointment. The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4,… 48 mins ago The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed Israel Tuesday for the overnight bombing of its cultural centre in Gaza City and condemned the “direct and unjustified attack”. “This attack represents a stark embodiment of Israel’s unwarranted determination to destroy the civil infrastructure and social service centres, as well as shelters for civilians trapped in the besieged… 55 mins ago The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has partnered with the Lagos State Government to host the 2023 Lagos Farm Fair as part of the activities commemorating United Nations World Food Day, which was held at the Police College, Ikeja. The Lagos Farm Fair is an initiative under “Wealth is Here,” which is aimed at… 1 hour ago Burna Boy’s hit single “Gbona” has received platinum certification in France, according to the Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique (SNEP). This means that the song has sold over 150,000 units in the country. “Gbona” is Burna Boy’s second platinum certification in France, following his 2019 hit “On the Low.” He is now the first African… 1 hour ago Sri Lanka is set to award a multi-billion dollar oil refinery project to a Chinese state-owned company after a rival bidder pulled out, the energy minister said Tuesday. Kanchana Wijesekera said the government would shortly enter into an investment agreement with Sinopec to build the refinery next to the Chinese-run port at the southern town… 1 hour ago SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand founded by Kim Kardashian, has been named the official underwear partner of the NBA. The multi-year partnership will make SKIMS the exclusive provider of underwear for NBA players, coaches, and staff. The partnership was announced on October 30, 2023, and it will go into effect for the 2023-24 NBA… 1 hour ago A non-profit foundation, Caprecon Development Foundation, has expressed worry over the growing rate of out-of-school children in Kano, just as he promised to complement government effort to return the vulnerable children back to school. Statistics indicated over 3 million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria with Kano having the larger percent, an ugly development fast become… 1 hour ago Afro Nation, the world’s largest Afrobeats festival, has canceled its Detty December concert in Nigeria. The festival was scheduled to take place in Lagos from December 19-20, 2023. Afro Nation announced the cancellation on its social media pages on October 31, 2023. The statement read, “Unfortunately the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now… 1 hour ago The Kremlin on Tuesday said there would be no “free exit” for Western companies selling their Russian assets and they would have to abide with strict rules dictated by Moscow. The Russian government has tightened restrictions on foreign companies trying to sell their Russian subsidiaries, placing de facto caps and deadlines on transactions, the Financial…

