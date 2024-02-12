Fire razes Kano police station

The Kano State Police Command has been rocked by another fire incident, this time at the Divisional Police Office situated in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, revealed that the calamity struck in the early hours of Monday, February 12, shrouding the divisional headquarters in flames and causing extensive damage to the building.

“At about 05.45 a.m. the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire and a major part of the building was burned down completely”, he said.

Despite the valiant efforts of the State Fire Service, the fire-ravaged a significant portion of the Divisional Police headquarters.

Gumel expressed gratitude for the swift response of the firefighters, who battled tirelessly to contain the inferno.

“This is in spite of prompt response by the State Fire Service,’’ he added.

The Commissioner of Police had assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway to unravel the mystery behind the blaze, striving to bring clarity to the situation.

In the aftermath of the incident, stringent security measures were put in place to safeguard the premises from trespassers and potential threats. The area was cordoned off to deter onlookers and miscreants from interfering with the investigative process, ensuring the integrity of the crime scene.

He also offered reassurance regarding the safety of arms and ammunition stored within the divisional office, affirming that measures had been implemented to protect these critical assets, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining security amidst the chaos.

This incident comes on the heels of another fire outbreak that engulfed the Kano Police Command headquarters in Bompai on Sunday, January 14.