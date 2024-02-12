Fire razes police station in Kano

The Divisional Police Office in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State, was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Monday, February 12, 2024.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, who confirmed the incident said a large part of the building was burned down completely.

He mentioned that an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion, and the arms and ammunition in the office are reported to be safe.

The Divisional Police Officer is currently dealing with the aftermath, sorting out some of the affected documents.

This follows a previous incident earlier in the year when the Kano Police Command headquarters in Bompai was also engulfed by fire on January 13, 2024.

The fire affected various offices, excluding the office of the Police Commissioner.

Recall that on Monday February 5 2024, fire gutted varying furniture shops along Addo Road in the Ajah area of Lagos State has destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the fire which started around 4 p.m., led to a chaotic scene as commuters hurriedly sought safety.

According to Margaret Adeseye, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire primarily targeted a series of makeshift furniture stalls lining the road, adding that it affected 5 by 40ft containers containing dredging materials and equipment, which belonged to a nearby foreign dredging company.