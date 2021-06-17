Forex firm defrauds investors of N120m as CEO absconds

Maxwell Odum, the Chief Executive Officer of MBA Capital and Trading Limited, a Lagos based forex training and investment company has defrauded and absconded with N120m of his investors’ fund.

The victims worried over their unpaid dividend and capital, and the disappearance of the CEO, decided to petition the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, on June 6, 2021.

The victims, numbering over 70, said the total amount they were defrauded of was N122,510,000, adding that the company closed on December 22, 2020, for the festive season but failed to resume since then.

One of the victims, Paul Smith told Punch that he invested N48m in a scheme promoted by the firm with a promise that he would be getting 15 per cent return on investment every month, but he had been unable to get the promised dividend.

Smith stated, “The last email we got from the firm was in February telling us that our capital would be refunded. I invested N48m and I’ve been down since. Odum has over N120m of people’s funds with him and I know over 70 victims.

“What convinced me to join the scheme was the size of the office and operations. The company has a lot of workers. It has offices at Admiralty Way, Lekki, and Allen Avenue, Ikeja. In Lekki, it has over 40 staff members and it was operating normally before now.

“The office was shut on December 22, 2020, with an assumption that it was the festive season break. They promised to resume on January 4, 2021, but they didn’t. We cannot reach their CEO anymore. All the offices are under lock and key. We have petitioned the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, which has assured us that the case will be investigated.”

Earlier in May, investors protested at the Christ Embassy church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the inability of the Chief Executive Officer, Maxwell Odum, to refund it’s investors their capital. Before it shutdown last year, Odum was said to have voluntarily donated N1 billion to Christ Embassy out of N171 billion before he went into hiding.

This prompted the investors to storm the church in protest.

Confirming the receipt of the investors’ petition, the police inspector in charge of the case at the SFU, Sunny Shafau, said the petition had been approved but investigation into the case could not commence until the petitioners come forward.

“I have received the petition with 52 names attached to it. The petition has been approved. We are waiting for the petitioners to come forward so that investigation can commence. I can’t use my personal money to fund petitions,” he said.

This isn’t the first case of fraud that will be perpetuated by individuals who hide under the guise of running an investment firm promising mouth watering returns to investors.

Infact, the Central Bank of Nigeria warned Nigerians against putting their funds in fraudulent investment schemes that promise unreasonably high returns that cannot be justified.

