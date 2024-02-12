Former power minister, Olu Agunloye challenges EFCC’s fraud prosecution against him in $6bn Mambila project case

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja deferred hearing the preliminary objection raised by Olu Agunloye contesting the jurisdiction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute him in the alleged $6,000,000,000 Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station fraud case.

In the preliminary objection, Agunloye, represented by his counsel Adeola Adedipe, sought an injunction barring the EFCC from prosecuting or continuing to prosecute the charges against him.

He contended that the EFCC lacked the legal authority to investigate and prosecute the alleged offenses, citing Sections 6, 7, and 46 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

According to Agunloye, the charges against him primarily pertain to actions taken during his tenure as a public officer, including awarding a contract without budgetary provision, approval, or cash backing, as well as disobedience of presidential directives and forgery of a letter.

“These allegations do not constitute financial crimes within the purview of the EFCC’s investigative and prosecutorial powers,” argued Agunloye’s counsel, referencing the Supreme Court’s decision in Nwobike v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (2022) 6 NWLR (Pt. 1826) 293.

Agunloye, who faces seven charges related to fraudulent contract awards and official corruption, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by the EFCC.

Among the allegations, it is claimed that he awarded a contract for the construction of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without necessary approvals.

He is also accused of receiving a corrupt payment of N3,600,000 from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited and Leno Adesanya in 2019. This payment served as compensation for facilitating government approval for the construction of the power station without due process.

However, the trial judge, Jude Onwuegbuzie, deemed the application premature and consequently adjourned the matter until February 26, 2024.