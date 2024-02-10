Former president Jonathan’s Chief of staff, arowogbofa is dead

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief of staff, Jones Oladehinde Arogbofa is dead.

The 71 years old was said to have slumped and died in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Mr. Arogbofa, a retired Brigadier General, was formerly an Officer of the Signals Corps of the Nigerian Army before he was appointed as the former president’s chief of staff.

He assumed the role of Chief of Staff for former President Jonathan from February 10, 2014, to May 29, 2015.

Arogbofa was born on November 10, 1952, and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1973. He hails from the Akoko southwest local government area of Ondo State.

Mr. Arogbofa had an impressive array of academic qualifications, they include a Diploma in Communications Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, USA; a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Electrical Engineering; a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alabama, USA; a Masters Degree in Military Arts and Science from the United States Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The former Chief of Staff held several military honours and awards before his passing including Mss, Fss, Fsc and Fwc.

At the time of his passing, Arogbofa served as the Chairman of the Centre for Research, Information Management, and Media Development (CRIMMD).