FRSC Targets 50% Reduction In Crashes, Flags Off Ember Month Campaign

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, is targeting Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) by 50 per cent within the country with a goal of zero fatality. This is even as the command said it recorded 353 accidents in Lagos with 79 lives lost within the eight months of the year. This was disclosed by the Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, at the flag off of the ember month safety campaign of Lagos Airport unit command. Farinloye said there is a paradigm shift from the traditional system approach of driving to a safe system approach that is premised on safety, security, awareness and consciousness. According to him, one of the major factors attributed to the losses that were suffered in Lagos State, was speed. He said the theme for this year’s campaign is apt. “Speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading,” he stated. The commander said the corps no longer refers to accidents as accidents but road traffic crashes because an accident is an unplanned thing, it is a sudden occurrence but crash is avoidable. “If you must drive during these ember months, drive safely with caution. There is nothing mythical; it is a fallacy to believe that this period is a time that people must die,” he stated. Farinloye debunked the erroneous act that accidents will happen during the ember months, stating that nobody is destined to die during the period. He advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding, overloading, use of phones while driving among other things that can cause accidents during this period. He said the campaign train has taken off from BRT terminal in Lagos and it is moving round across the state, while urging motorists to drink responsibly and don’t drink while driving. “There is no law that says driving at night is bad but driving at night is risky. Motorists should try to avoid driving at night. Ensure that your wipers, AC are in good condition and don’t speed into stagnant water. “Let us not be put under pressure in these ember months. If there is a blockage on a road, motorists should have alternative routes in mind. Let us imbibe a defensive type of driving while on the road,” he stated. In her remarks, Airport Unit Commander, Jayeola Fatuase, said the command is a small command with higher responsibilities of ensuring free vehicular movements within the local and international airport community. She said the command also does subtle enforcement to ensure there is sanity within the community by cautioning and punishing traffic infractions violators. According to her, statistically within the last one year, the command has recorded few minor crashes and no death was recorded within the airport environment. She said the FRSC vision is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safe monitoring environment. Fatuase said the mission of the corps is to regulate, enforce and coordinate all road traffic and safety management activities through sustained public education, promotion of stakeholders’ cooperation, robust data management, improved vehicle administration, prompt rescue services and effective patrol operation. Also speaking Managing Director, Skycare Catering Service, Ammouri Mohammed, said motorists should ensure to imbibe and develop the skill of defensive driving, while remaining safe on roads. Mohammed said driving responsibility is not just a legal responsibility but morally needed, stating that it is crucial to understand the rule of responsible driving. He said speed limits are not numbers but to keep drivers safe, while slowdown is not to delay but to save lives. Besides, at the event there was also a talk about stress management for drivers and the need for them to be healthy before driving.

