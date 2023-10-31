Fubara, PDP Governors End Emergency Meeting In Abuja

***seek urgent end to political crisis in Rivers State Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, recorded his first attendance on Tuesday in Abuja at the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, where decisions were taken to facilitate a quick end to the political crisis in Rivers State. At the meeting which hosted by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in his Abuja office, disclosed in a communique that “the PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end” The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offered its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved. The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and expressed the belief that this has brought ban end to the Presidential election cycle The communique further reads: “As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts. “We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country” The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability. On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians. Governors in attendance were: Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State who is also the Vice Chairman of the forum; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; Others are the deputy governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai; Ademola Adeleke of Osun State ; Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ; Kefas Agbu of Taraba State and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Related