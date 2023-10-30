Fubara Seeks Reasons For Alleged Impeachment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has asked citizens of the state to interrogate the reasons behind the impeachment process allegedly carried out by some lawmakers on Monday morning. The governor, who urged the people to inquire into the motives of such a move, claimed that while he visited the burnt site of the Assembly Complex on Monday morning he was shot at. Fubara disclosed this while addressing a crowd of people who converged at the entrance of Government House for a solidarity protest. He said was unperturbed about the move by the lawmaker if they eventually succeed, saying he would not be the first or last sitting governor that would be impeached. “When you have the youth, you have the power. But the difference is our power, we will not abuse it. “We woke up this morning with very troubling woes, we have gone to the Assembly to see for ourselves what had happened. “On my way there, I was shot at. Directly by the OC operation or DC or whatever they call him, directly. “But it does not matter, Somebody will die one way or the other. Is either you die inside your house or you die on the road of something. But to my joy today is whatever it is that wants to happen, let it happen. “If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I am not the first nor will I be the last. I am saying if it happens.” The governor, however, warned that any attempt to impeach him unjustly will be resisted, emphasising that those behind his impeachment should tell Rivers people his offence. He added: “But what is important is any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers People that offence that I have committed. That is what I want. Come out and tell the people of Rivers State that the offence that Fubara committed that is warranting impeachment. But my happiness this morning is the people of Rivers State represented by every one of you here are with us. I can go home and sleep. However, he assured the crowd that he would continue to defend their rights and ensure they reap the dividends of democracy. “Let me assure you people that we will continue to defend you people, we will protect you people and you will enjoy the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time, I will address the press,” he said Meanwhile, the Rivers State police Command has said they are aware of the security situation within the Assembly complex. According to the Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command spokesperson: “The command is aware of the security situation within the Rivers State House of Assembly. It is currently monitored, and the details are still sketchy, Further development will be communicated”, she said.

