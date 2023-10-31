“Gbona” By Burna Boy Receives Platinum Certification In France

By Oke Odunmorayo 31 October 2023 | 4:59 pm Burna Boy’s hit single “Gbona” has received platinum certification in France, according to the Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique (SNEP). This means that the song has sold over 150,000 units in the country. “Gbona” is Burna Boy’s second platinum certification in France, following his 2019 hit “On the Low.” He is now the first African… Burna Boy’s hit single “Gbona” has received platinum certification in France, according to the Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique (SNEP). This means that the song has sold over 150,000 units in the country. “Gbona” is Burna Boy’s second platinum certification in France, following his 2019 hit “On the Low.” He is now the first African artist to have two platinum singles in France. The platinum certification of “Gbona” is a testament to Burna Boy’s global popularity and appeal. The song has been streamed millions of times on Spotify and has been covered by artists all over the world. Burna Boy is one of the leading figures in the Afrobeats movement. He is known for his energetic live performances and his catchy songs. He has won numerous awards for his music, including a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021. The platinum certification of "Gbona" is a major achievement for Burna Boy and for Afrobeats music as a whole. Guardian Life 1 hour ago SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand founded by Kim Kardashian, has been named the official underwear partner of the NBA. The multi-year partnership will make SKIMS the exclusive provider of underwear for NBA players, coaches, and staff. The partnership was announced on October 30, 2023, and it will go into effect for the 2023-24 NBA… 1 hour ago Afro Nation, the world’s largest Afrobeats festival, has canceled its Detty December concert in Nigeria. The festival was scheduled to take place in Lagos from December 19-20, 2023. Afro Nation announced the cancellation on its social media pages on October 31, 2023. The statement read, “Unfortunately the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now… 1 hour ago Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first child together, and the Blink-182 drummer has finally revealed the name of their baby boy: Rocky! Barker made the announcement on the latest episode of the One Life One Chance podcast. He also revealed that the baby’s due date has arrived. “Rocky is the name,” Barker… 1 hour ago Channing Tatum is reportedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz, according to multiple sources. The couple has been dating for over a year, and they were first spotted together in November 2021. A source told People magazine that Tatum proposed to Kravitz during a recent vacation. The insider said that Tatum “was so nervous and excited” when… Music 11 hours ago GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in… 16 hours ago Following the global trends of Afrobeats as one of the leading musical genres, ace musician, Afro Pop superstar Osayuwu Samuel popularly known as Sammie Cross, has released his highly anticipated EP ‘SPARKLING’, after the release of his Cruise and Storm EP in 2022. The singer and rapper took to his Instagram and X (formally twitter)… 3 days ago Nissi Ogulu represents something more than just a musician. The 26-year-old singer, visual artist and engineer is a hybrid of guts and talent. Born to the musical family of the Ogulus, the young chanteuse has soared in her own unique halo, shining brightly for the risks she takes. 3 days ago Rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has released his long-awaited mixtape, Eziokwu, and the music video for the lead single, Blood on the Dancefloor, directed by Joshua Valle and Blank Square Productions. 3 days ago Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, “Afro Vibes.” Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound. A Worldwide Hit: “Afro Vibes” immediately caught the attention of… Film 3 days ago Producer of the award-winning movie series, Shanty Town, Chichi Nworah, has returned with anew flick, which aimed to disrupt the leadership of a dreaded gang in the slum and produce a slum king. 3 days ago The Wale Adenuga Production Television (wapTV) has been awarded the “Outstanding Digital Terrestrial TV Brand of the Decade” at the 20th anniversary edition of the Marketing Edge Awards – a glamorous media/advertising industry event… 4 days ago “Leave the World Behind,” an acclaimed novel about ordinary people struggling to cope as a slow and mysterious disaster shuts down the world, felt topical when it was published during the unfurling pandemic of 2020. 4 days ago The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has selected the crime thriller Orah as its opening night movie. 26 Oct Documentarians, directors, producers, and digital creators are invited to showcase their documentary projects at the Global Pitch, an online event organized by Sunny Side of the Doc. This event, scheduled for February 6-7, 2024, focuses on documentary projects that explore the theme “Docs for the Future: Mapping a Sustainable World.” To be considered, projects should…

