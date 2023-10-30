German missing since Hamas terror attacks dead, says mother

The mother of Shani Louk, a German citizen believed to have been taken hostage by the Hamas militant group, says she has received information from the Israeli military that her daughter is dead.

“Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” Ricarda Louk told German broadcaster RTL/ntv.

Her sister Adi also confirmed the death of Shani in a post on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister, Shani Nicole Z.L. [may her memory be a blessing], who was on October 7, 2023, at the party massacre in Re’im.”

There has been no official confirmation from the German Foreign Ministry.

Shani Louk, 22, went missing while attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel that came under attack from Hamas militants on October 7.

More to come…

nm/rt (dpa, Reuters)