Germany to import natural gas from Nigeria

Germany is targeting imports of natural gas from Nigeria in an attempt to secure and diversify its energy supply. The country’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz made this known during a visit to Nigeria on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

“This will also have an impact on the global gas price,” Scholz said after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. According to him, if more states offered gas on the global market, prices would decrease.

“Nigeria has the biggest gas supply in Africa, German companies are interested in gas deliveries from Nigeria and look forward to cooperation with Nigerian gas companies,” the German Chancellor said.

Scholz also stated that Germany saw Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, as a key partner for them in Africa, politically and economically.

He added that he was eager to discover Nigeria and to strengthen and deepen partnership with it in area of economic cooperation, investments, global issues, migration and security.

Scholz said Germany was also looking into joint initiatives to ramp up the hydrogen market, with hydrogen set to play an important role in the future.

Presently, Germany imports large quantities of crude oil from Nigeria, but no gas.

“Germany has a considerable demand for natural gas and, going forward, hydrogen to fuel its economy and energy transition. Concrete amounts should be agreed on in negotiations between Nigerian gas producers and German gas traders,” Scholz said.

He also pointed out that Nigeria was Germany’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with direct German investments in Nigeria amounting to €150 million ($158 million) in 2021.

According to him, there was potential for greater cooperation and investment in several areas, from infrastructure and energy to agriculture business, mineral resources, information and communication technologies, transport and logistics, and beyond.

This deal is said to witness Nigeria getting military equipments and investments from Germany as President Tinubu and German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz will meet in two months to finalize paper works.