Goodluck Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso rock, expresses hope in Nigeria

⁣⁣President Bola Tinubu on Friday, October 27, held talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.⁣

⁣

Jonathan who arrived at around noon was received by the President before they went into a closed-door meeting.⁣

Speaking after the meeting, Jonathan expressed hope in the prospect of Nigeria to continue to lead Africa on the path of democracy based on the country’s unhindered transition of power.

The former president said that elections are over, so past and present leaders as well as the electorate must work in synergy for a better future.

“Elections are over, and so we must move forward. Yes, we have challenges economically now, but we still have what it takes to lead Africa.

“I have been involved in a number of things in West Africa and Africa. In fact, tomorrow (Saturday), I will be in Kenya, and on November 14, I will be in Liberia. So, I am like a roving Ambassador seeing how we can bring peace to the sub-region and the continent,” Jonathan said.

He said that his meeting with the President coincided with the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed Tinubu’s victory hence, he seized the opportunity to congratulate him on the outcome.

According to Jonathan, the focus of his discussion with the President was on the progress of the nation and Africa in general.

Citing the recent dialogue where Prof. Lumumba highlighted Nigeria’s potential leadership role in Africa, Jonathan underscored the importance of regular consultations with President Tinubu in relations to foreign programmes.

He said that the visits to the State House are usually aimed at advancing Nigeria’s interests as well as those of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the entire African continent, stating that “When you go outside the country for continental or regional programmes, brief the President upon return. That is the tradition.”

On the recent Supreme Court verdict, Jonathan said, “We need to bring all our political leaders together. If top leaders continue fighting, they might not suffer that much but the downtrodden will.”

The former president who visited as a Special Envoy of ECOWAS, leading mediation talks in parts of the continent, arrived at the Villa around noon and was received by the President for a private meeting.