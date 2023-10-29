Goods, properties worth millions of naira destroyed as fire guts three buildings in Lagos market

Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed following a fire incidence at the market on Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have since contained the fire.

The agency’s director, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement, said the fire which was reported at 8:50pm on Saturday involved a trio of three-storey buildings.

“Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet unknown as investigation will reveal thereafter while it affected variety of goods that include key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, among others which cost could not be immediately ascertained.

She noted that the timely intervention of firefighters limited the fire to only the topmost floors of the buildings.

“Thanks to the prompt and coordinated efforts of our firefighting teams, the fire was confined to the uppermost floors.

“There is no record of injury nor death as operations enter dampening down,” Adeseye added.

“House 54, where the fire originated, sustained significant damage, while houses 56 and 58, which it spread to, experienced less severe involvement,” she continued.

“The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and further investigation will provide more insights.”

The incident led to the loss of various goods, including key lock/cylinders, decoration fittings, Christmas items, and other items, the total cost of which is yet to be determined.

“We are relieved to report that no injuries or fatalities have been recorded, as our operations now move into the dampening down phase.”

Fire incidence no longer seem to be few and far between anymore. They are now a recurring decimal across the metropolis of Lagos.

A few months ago, fire razed a warehouse facility with goods in it worth millions of naira in Oba Akran area of the state.

The items kept in a sizable warehouse block were securely locked, making access to the fire station difficult. As a result, tools for breaking in were used to gain entry.